Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.