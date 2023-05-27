Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

