Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,340,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,502,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 776,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,419,000.

VTIP stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

