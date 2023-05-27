Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $229,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

