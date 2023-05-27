Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $237,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,537,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

VONE opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $197.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

