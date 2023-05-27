Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $249,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average of $211.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.43 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

