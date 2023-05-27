Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $313,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 253,588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.