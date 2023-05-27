Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,825 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.