Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $201,000 Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.