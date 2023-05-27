Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $371,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

