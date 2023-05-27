Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 123.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 308,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $29,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWL. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $59.95 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $711.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

See Also

