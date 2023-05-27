Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.62 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

