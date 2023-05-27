Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 521,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.