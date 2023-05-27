Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 12,759 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Flywire by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire Price Performance

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at $259,551,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,273,839 shares of company stock worth $126,933,750. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

FLYW stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

