Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 13,228 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 951.7% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.