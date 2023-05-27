Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RE/MAX were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $326,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,401,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,579,674.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $326,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,401,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,579,674.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 29,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $542,971.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,584,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,286,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 174,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE/MAX Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMAX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 103.70%. RE/MAX’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 707.69%.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.