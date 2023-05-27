Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,947 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,947 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.67 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

