Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 207,917 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207,917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $20.82 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $652.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

