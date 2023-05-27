Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,392 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EQBK opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $27,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $30,775.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $783,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $27,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $195,396 and have sold 3,926 shares valued at $115,516. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

