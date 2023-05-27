Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 319 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $98.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

