Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 36,915 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Li Auto were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LI. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.64 and a beta of 0.75. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

