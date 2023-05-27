Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 67,125 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 67,125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

