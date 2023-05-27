Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 811 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

