Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $201,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Chegg stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

