Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hello Group by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

