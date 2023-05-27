Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,418 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 193,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $181,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AOR opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

