Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $12,665,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.