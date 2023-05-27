Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 20,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

