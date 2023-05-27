Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP Trading Up 1.5 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

Shares of SAP stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.