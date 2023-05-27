Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 149,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRTS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano purchased 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,054.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,630.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 20,511 shares of company stock worth $61,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

