Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,563 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 596.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Paramount Global Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of PARA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

