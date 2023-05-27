Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.00. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.