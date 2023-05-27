Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading Down 12.8%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares fell 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $30.29. 111,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 297,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $618.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

Insider Activity at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

