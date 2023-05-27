Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.54.

Shares of TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.28. The stock has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

