Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$85.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.54.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.40 and a 52 week high of C$97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$81.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.