Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$95.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.54.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.40 and a 52-week high of C$97.13.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.43%.
Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank
In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
