Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.40 and a 52 week high of C$97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

