Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

