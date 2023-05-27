Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at Bank of America

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$81.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.28. The firm has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.40 and a twelve month high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

