Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 58 ($0.72) on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.42).

