Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

Shares of TM opened at $140.08 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

