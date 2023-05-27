Truist Financial Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $77.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

