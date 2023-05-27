U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 651,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 670% from the previous session’s volume of 84,510 shares.The stock last traded at $93.50 and had previously closed at $96.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

