Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $10,124,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.49 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UI. Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is a company that focuses on democratizing network technology. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also

