UBS Group AG Acquires 10,682 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REMX. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $81.18 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $105.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $634.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.