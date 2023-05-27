UBS Group AG Acquires 168,845 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 512.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

