UBS Group AG Acquires 186,872 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,471. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $37.76 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.