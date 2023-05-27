UBS Group AG Acquires 25,222 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,318,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% in the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after buying an additional 424,554 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $12,412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,967,000 after buying an additional 322,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

