UBS Group AG Acquires 2,938 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

