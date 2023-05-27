UBS Group AG Acquires 3,070 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PBE opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.32 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

